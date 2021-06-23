Is Halo Infinite Going to Be Delayed? Xbox Boss Responds to Release Date Concerns

✖

Is Halo Infinite being delayed? The release date of the upcoming Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC game has been on the mind of many Halo fans after E3 2021, where Halo Infinite was once again shown, but not with a release date. However, while Xbox and 343 Industries are being shy about when exactly the new Halo game is releasing, they are sticking with the holiday 2021 release window.

During a recent interview with Dropped Frames, Xbox boss Phil Spencer addressed some of the worries that the game is going to be delayed, noting that the title doesn't have a finalized date, but it's not because a delay of months is possible, but because a delay of a few weeks is possible. However, Spencer and co. want to avoid a delay at all costs, even if it's only a few weeks and not to 2022.

"For us, we kinda know our range in the three, four-week rang... we don't yet have the exact day," said Spencer. "There are some other things, with some other game timings that we are trying to look at. We'll have better clarity this summer. This isn't a month things, it's just down to a few weeks. And so we are like, 'okay, rather than pick this date and having to move it by a week, which at this point would feel like a fail, we don't want to do that let's wait until we are really solid on what the date is.' But the team is very committed to the holiday [window], we feel good about that."

As you can see, Spencer leaves the door open for a delay, but it sounds like if everything goes as planned, the game will release this holiday window, likely a few weeks before or after Forza Horizon 5, which is set to release on November 9, 2021.

Halo Infinite is officially scheduled to release sometime this holiday season via the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

For more coverage on the sci-fi first-person shooter -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation -- click here or check out the relevant and recent links right below: