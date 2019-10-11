Meet Gyoza, The Pug Behind Halo Infinite’s Alien Noises

Ever wonder what’s behind the alien noises in Halo games? Well, for Halo Infinite on Xbox Scarlett, Xbox One, and PC, developer 343 Industries has enlisted the help of Gyoza, an adorable pug who makes a great budget-friendly alien noise maker. According to 343 Industries, Gyoza is the best friend of the studio’s technical art director that has a hidden talent: his grunts, breaths, and excitement make for some well, “interesting” sounds. And rather than let this talent go to waste, Halo Infinite has recorded Gyoza, and will presumably use the sounds to bring the game’s aliens to life. And, as you can see in the video below, Gyoza makes a perfect alien.

Now, it’s worth pointing out 343 Industries doesn’t outright say the recordings will be used for alien characters, but if they aren’t, they should. Because while I’ve never personally met an alien, I imagine they sound something like Gyoza sounds.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you may know, while this is certainly an improvisation and a half, improvising is incredibly common in audio design. In fact, you’d be surprise how often otherworldly and alien sounds are plucked right from our everyday lives.

Halo Infinite is in development for Xbox Scarlett, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a precise release date, but we do know the game is slated to release sometime during holiday 2020 as an Xbox Scarlett launch title.

