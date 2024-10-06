Halo Fans Have No Idea How to Feel About Halo Infinite's Third-Person Mode: "But Why?"

343 Industries broke the brains of many longtime Halo fans when it recently announced that Halo Infinite would be adding a third-person game mode. Since its inception in 2001, the mainline Halo franchise has only ever taken place from the first-person perspective. While there have been spin-offs that have used other gameplay stylings, this has never been the case with all entries from Halo: Combat Evolved through Halo Infinite. Now, that will finally be changing and Halo fans have no clue what to think.

Not long after 343 Industries first showed off footage from Halo Infinite's third-person mode, users on the franchise's official subreddit began sharing their own thoughts on the development. Many questioned the legitimacy of this announcement upon seeing it initially, with one user saying they had to make sure it wasn't April Fools' Day. Others noted that the original Halo was meant to be in third-person at first, which means that the franchise has now come full circle to some degree.

Outside of simply being a baffling addition to Halo Infinite, some fans expressed hesitancy about what this even brings to the game in terms of improvements. While it might be a fun thing to try out, the consensus amongst Halo Infinite players seems to be that this is an unneeded inclusion that won't really move the needle.

"I don't even know what to think about this," said u/Dilpickle6194 of the news. "This is, like, the absolute last thing I would have expected them to add. Cautiously optimistic I guess? I just don't get what this adds."

"No disrespect to the devs but why?" added u/dragon-mom. "I feel like there are so many more major gameplay, Ui, etc. things that would require less way manpower that the game has sorely needed since launch."

Perhaps the most common positive takeaway from Halo fans to this announcement is that players will now be able to see their cosmetics while playing Halo Infinite. Despite featuring so many customization items, it's often impossible to see your own gear outside of the menus within Halo Infinite. Whether this ends up swaying more fans to play in third-person regularly compared to the standard first-person viewpoint remains to be seen, but it's clear that there is some major experimentation happening with Infinite right now.

For now, 343 Industries hasn't announced specifics on when this third-person mode will be rolling out for Halo Infinite. A broad launch window of November 2024 has been shared, but an exact date has yet to be given. Whenever more details do end up arriving on this third-person feature for Halo Infinite, we'll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.