Halo: The Master Chief Collection Upgrades for Xbox Series X Revealed

✖

Halo fans might have to wait a while longer for Halo Infinite to come to the Xbox Series X and Series S, but we’ll at least have one new Halo experience on the next-gen consoles thanks to Halo: The Master Chief Collection. The bundle that contains most of the best Halo games released is coming to the upcoming Xbox consoles with new enhancements to improve it beyond what players have experienced already. Like other games from the Xbox Game Studios lineup, the upgrade for this one will be free for all those who own it and will also be free if you have an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Xbox shared the latest news on Halo: The Master Chief Collection this week and confirmed a couple of the enhancements we’ll see live in the collection when it releases on the new Xbox consoles. It’ll reach an impressive 120FPS in both the campaign and the multiplayer components and will reach up to a 4K resolution. The fact that the collection will be “fully optimized” on the Series X and Series S likely means we’ll see a number of other improvements as well like faster load times and more incentives we’ve seen attached to the new consoles already.

It's time to dust off the ol' Needler. ✅ Fully Optimized on Series X|S

✅ 120 FPS in Campaign & Multiplayer

✅ Split-screen improvements & up to 4K on Series X

✅ Available for free to existing owners or those with @XboxGamePass on November 17 pic.twitter.com/Ufusdsyd8C — Xbox (@Xbox) October 20, 2020

The free upgrade bit is another welcome feature attached to the Halo: The Master Chief Collection and is expected at this point given Microsoft’s commitment to its Smart Delivery service. If you’ve already got Halo: The Master Chief Collection or if you’ve got a subscription to Xbox Game Pass, you can rest assured knowing you’ll get the next-gen version for free. It won’t be available right when the new consoles release though with the upgraded version of the collection releasing on November 17th instead which isn’t too far off from the November 10th release date of the Xbox Series X and Series S.

As for Halo Infinite, that Halo game still doesn’t have a release date after being delayed away from the consoles’ launches. The Halo team is apparently still entertaining the idea of releasing the game in multiple parts, but nothing on that has been announced publicly yet.