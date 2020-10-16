Xbox Boss Comments on Possibility of Releasing Halo Infinite in Multiple Parts

✖

Halo Infinite, the Xbox Series X game many people were expecting to play when the new consoles launch next month, still does not have a release date after being delayed to sometime in 2021. We know the game will have a campaign and a multiplayer mode, but whether those will release at the same time or in different parts is something that remains to be seen. Xbox boss Phil Spencer addressed the topic recently and said releasing Halo Infinite in multiple parts is “something to think about” assuming the Halo Infinite team can figure out a proper way to do that.

Spencer addressed the idea of releasing Halo Infinite in piecemeal fashion in an interview with Kotaku that addressed the state of the game, the Bethesda acquisition, and more. When asked if there were ever a chance that Halo Infinite would release in pieces with the campaign coming before multiplayer or vice versa, Spencer said the decision would ultimately be up to the head of the Halo franchise and the team working on the game.

“Bonnie [Ross, head of the Halo franchise] and the team will go drive those decisions,” Spencer said. “But I think we want to make sure people feel like they have a Halo experience. I think we can look at options like that.”

He elaborated to say “I think that’s something to think about, but we want to make sure we do it right.”

So it sounds like releasing Halo Infinite in multiple parts isn’t something that’s off the table yet, but it’s definitely not something you could say the team is leaning towards. Having Halo Infinite not launching with the Xbox Series X is a big blow considering how it was the game most people were interested in when looking at next-gen titles for the new Xbox, so getting parts of the game in the hands of consumers sooner rather than later would definitely appease some buyers.

The topic of releasing the game this way has been brought up before though. Ross said previously that releasing it in pieces was an option but that the method didn’t feel like the sort of Halo release the team wanted.

Whether the game releases as one full package or in different parts, Halo Infinite players can at least know that the multiplayer portion of the game will be totally free.

Halo Infinite is coming to the Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC platforms but does not have a release date.