‘Halo: Outpost Discovery’ Ultimate Fan Experience Announced

An ultimate Halo fan experience has been announced by 343 Industries, and it is set to take place this summer across the United States.

Taking to the Xbox website, 343 Industries head of consumer products John Friend revealed the glorious experience that is on the horizon for fans of the popular series. Dubbed Halo: Outpost Discovery, the weekend-long journey will allow old and new fans alike to immerse themselves in a world they’ve come to love over the years.

“One of our favorite things about the Halo franchise are the many ways to experience its rich setting – from the games themselves to the dozens of novels, live-action and animated films, comics and more, that have been created and crafted over almost two decades,” Friend said. “Today, we’re excited to give fans a brand-new way to experience and immerse themselves in this beloved science fiction universe.”

“Halo: Outpost Discovery is a touring fan experience for all ages, that brings the Halo video game universe to life like never before,” he continued. “This weekend-long event lets you step into Halo‘s vast and epic world, with enthralling themed attractions, interactive in-universe encounters, the latest playable game releases and so much more.”

The upcoming five-city tour will include The Ring Experience as well as allow fans to “get up close and personal with a real-life Warthog, battle fellow recruits in an epic laser tag arena, experience thrilling in-universe encounters with the latest simulation and VR technologies and much, much more.”

The tour will also be host to a series of panels, each of which will have its own theme. In addition to this, fans will be able to meet creators and special guests to “learn how the Halo universe is made.” There will even be events held to teach fans to livestream or “build an epic cosplay costume.”

As stated above, Halo: Outpost Discovery will take place over five different weekends in five separate cities. The schedule can be seen below:

July 5-7 – Orlando

– Orlando July 19-21 – Philadelphia

– Philadelphia August 2-4 – Chicago

– Chicago August 16-18 – Houston

– Houston August 30-September 1 – Anaheim

For specific details, including times, locations, and to purchase tickets, head over to the official website right here.

What say you, gamers? Are you already making plans to attend the Halo: Outpost Discovery experience? What other sort of adventures are you hoping to see during the event? Let us know in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!