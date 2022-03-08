Halo TV Series to Screen First Episodes in Select Theaters for Free

Halo is coming to Paramount+ later this month, but fans of the Xbox series can see the first two episodes in theaters a few hours before the show’s official debut. The special screenings are part of a collaboration between Collider and the Alamo Drafthouse, which will host the event on March 23rd in Los Angeles, New York City, Denver, and Austin. After the two episodes, attendees will also be able to watch a Q&A with Halo‘s cast and producers. Collider editor-in-chief Steven Weintraub will be giving tickets away for the event starting on Friday, March 11th, and he will be collecting the names of potential winners over the following days.

Weintraub’s Tweet announcing the event can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

one of the things I've been working on…@Collider Is Showing the First Two Episodes of #Halo on Movie Screens in 4 Cities Followed by an Exclusive Cast Q&A



The screening is FREE. And you'll see the episodes before they're streaming on @paramountplushttps://t.co/xrIMaPF2zT pic.twitter.com/XHgKr0V5qA — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) March 8, 2022

Unfortunately, Weintraub did not offer any further details about how tickets will be awarded, but fans interested in participating should follow his Twitter account and keep an eye open on Friday morning. Halo will debut on Paramount+ on March 24th, so fans that don’t win a chance to attend the event won’t have to wait much longer to check out the show for themselves. However, for diehard Halo fans, the event should be a very cool way to catch the first two episodes!

Given how popular Halo has proven over the last 20 years, fans are very eager to see how the adaptation turns out. Halo video game developer 343 Industries is closely involved with the show’s production, which could result in a faithful product. However, fans of the games should keep in mind that the series will take place in a separate universe. 343 Industries is referring to the show’s continuity as the “silver timeline,” and it will retain a number of familiar elements, while deviating from the source material in certain ways. The developer has already teased that this will allow the producers to pull in elements from the expanded universe earlier, and it will be interesting to see how fans react to these changes. Luckily, we don’t have much longer to wait to find out!

Are you looking forward to the new Halo series on Paramount+? Do you want to attend one of these screenings? Let us know in thecomments or share your thoughts directlyon Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!