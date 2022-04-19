Halo: Paramount+ Reveals World’s Biggest Hologram of Master Chief

To promote the Halo TV series on Paramount+, a massive hologram of Master Chief has appeared in a number of different countries, including Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Brazil. The “Halogram” was created in partnership with Minute Media, Wavemaker and Kaleida. Coming in at 60 feet tall, the 3D hologram could be found in Toronto, Mexico City, Sydney Harbour, and Sao Paulo on April 17th. Unfortunately, it was just a one-day appearance by John-117, so fans that missed the opportunity will have to settle for seeing Master Chief in the Xbox games, or in his appearances on the streaming series.

In a press release, Paramount’s Marco Nobili, senior vice president of streaming marketing, data and analytics, talked up the early success of the Halo series, and the ways in which the company is looking to promote it.

“HALO has delivered a tremendous response among fans around the world as Paramount+’s most-watched series premiere of all-time globally. We are proud to continue the momentum around the series by bringing HALO to life for fans in Australia, Latin America and Canada, in an epic and innovative way that only Paramount+ could achieve. This is a celebration to the fans and to this iconic franchise that continues to entertain people around the globe,” said Nobili.

So far, four episodes of Halo have been released on Paramount+, with a fifth set to debut later this week. The show’s first season will consist of nine episodes in total, and a second season has already been confirmed. It will be interesting to see what reception to the first season is like once the finale has aired, and if the show can maintain this kind of momentum. Clearly Halo is off to a very strong start for the streaming platform, and it will be interesting to see how casual fans and long-time Xbox gamers feel about the series as it continues. Hopefully the show will manage to stick the landing!

