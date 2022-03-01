Halo Poster Celebrates Master Chief’s Debut on Paramount+

The live-action Halo series is set to debut in just a few short weeks, and Paramount+ has rolled out an awesome new poster to build anticipation. A trio of posters revealed last week focused on the Spartan Silver Team, but the latest puts the focus squarely on series protagonist Master Chief, who will be played in the show by Pablo Schreiber. It’s a fantastic image, and it does a wonderful job conveying how faithfully the character will look in the show. The poster’s coloring also seems reminiscent of Alex Maleev’s Halo comics art.

Readers can check out the new poster for themselves in the Tweet embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We're all counting on him, now more than ever. #HaloTheSeries pic.twitter.com/QvW8j28bjj — Halo on Paramount+ (@HaloTheSeries) March 1, 2022

There’s a lot of anticipation ahead of Halo‘s debut! Historically, video game adaptations have had a mixed reputation in terms of both quality, and faithfulness to their source material. However, that trend seems to be turning around in a big way. Hollywood has realized that it can find great success by offering films and TV shows that remain faithful to the games that inspired them. Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Uncharted have all been box office hits, while offering plenty for gamers to enjoy. It remains to be seen whether Halo will follow that trend, but Paramount has already renewed the series for a second season, showing quite a bit of faith in the product.

While Halo video game developer 343 Industries is closely involved with the show’s production, the streaming series will not take place in the same universe. The show will take place in what’s being called the “Silver Timeline.” Since Halo: Combat Evolved launched back in 2001, the official Halo canon has included video games, books, and comics. 343 Industries community writer Alex Wakeford has said that keeping the continuities separate will allow the show to pull “obscure things from the expanded universe to the foreground.” That prospect alone should be an exciting one for longtime Halo fans!

Halo will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on March 24th.

Are you looking forward to the new Halo series on Paramount+?What do you think of the show’s latest poster? Let us know in thecomments or share your thoughts directlyon Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!