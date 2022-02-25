Halo TV Series Reveals New Spartan Characters

Halo fans looking forward to the Halo TV show coming to Paramount+ have already been able to see several of the memorable main characters who’ll make appearances like Master Chief himself and Cortana, and this week, we got a look at some additional characters who’ll be in the series. The social accounts for Halo revealed a better look at some Spartans who’ll be present in the show with three of them and the actors and actresses portraying them each getting their own poster.

All those posters can be seen below courtesy of the Halo Twitter account for the show. The three Spartans showcased in the posters are Riz-028 who’s portrayed by Natasha Culzac, Vannak 134 who’s portrayed by Bentley Kalu, and Kai-125 who’s portrayed by Kate Kennedy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ready for action, no matter where duty calls. Silver Team, reporting in. #HaloTheSeries pic.twitter.com/dv64wLYBUj — Halo on Paramount+ (@HaloTheSeries) February 23, 2022

Those who’ve been keeping up with the reveals from the past may recall that we got brief glimpses of these characters whenever past trailers were released, but this is the first time they’ve been showcased in greater detail. People have already drawn parallels to Kelly-087, Frederic-104, and Linda-058 who are all Spartans from the games and closely associated with Master Chief, though we don’t know for sure what roles these characters will play in the Halo show yet beyond being Spartans.

Other talents already cast in the show include Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief himself and Jen Taylor as Cortana. Additional characters can be seen below in the synopsis for the show along with the actors and actresses who’ve taken on the roles.

“Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, Halo the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future,” a preview of the Halo show said. “The series stars Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) as the Master Chief, Spartan-117; Natascha McElhone (Californication) as Dr. Halsey, the brilliant, conflicted and inscrutable creator of the Spartan super soldiers; and Jen Taylor (Halo game series, RWBY) as Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history, and potentially the key to the survival of the human race.”

Halo will arrive on Paramount+ starting on March 24th. The show’s also already been renewed for a second season, though that’s all we know about future plans for now.