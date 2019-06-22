Halo: Reach PC Tests Planned for Next Week

Microsoft’s new Halo Infinite has been the talk of the Halo community since it was fully unveiled during the company’s E3 showcase, but it’s not the only Halo content Microsoft has in the works. Halo: Reach is still on its way to the PC platform as part of the Master Chief Collection, and PC users should be getting their first chance to try out the game there next week. 343 Industries is planning on rolling out the first tests for the game on the PC at some point assuming no issues arise that would prevent that from happening.

The studio outlined its plans for the first PC tests of Halo: Reach in a new Halo Waypoint post that said the tests would start out “more modestly.” Things are looking good so far when it comes to the build of the test and the possibility that it’ll be released to players next week, so it looks as though people will get to try it soon. Only a small group of players will be able to test it during this first trial run though.

“If everything goes according to plan, our first flight for Halo: Reach on MCC PC will be next week to a small subsection of registered Halo Insiders,” 343 Industries said. “We’re starting more modestly because we’ve got quite a few levers to pull and we want to ensure our delivery pipeline runs smoothly, our communications are clear, and that participants can properly provide their feedback on the build.”

More details are said to be released soon about the test that’ll tell players whether or not it’s actually happening, and for those who can’t take part in this one, you’ll still be kept in the loop.

“Since there are so many pieces and levers that need testing, verification, and appropriate approvals, we need to take our time to ensure we’re sending out a quality flight to our Halo Insiders,” the post continued. “The team has a build which appears to be a strong candidate, but it’s still in the middle of going through the test process as I type (and as you read). That said, we’re still targeting to release next week and will be sharing the details with the public, so even if you aren’t selected for the flight, you’ll know what’s happening. Stay tuned for more details throughout!”

Halo Infinite is of course still being talked about quite a bit and will have multiple betas itself before the game releases.