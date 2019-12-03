Gaming

Halo: Reach Is Now Available on PC, and Fans Are Going Wild

Today is December 3, which means that Halo: Reach is now available to play on both Xbox One and PC […]

Today is December 3, which means that Halo: Reach is now available to play on both Xbox One and PC via The Master Chief Collection. And if you have Xbox Game Pass, you can play it for free. And despite being over 9 years old and not being a mainline entry, fans are going crazy, especially those who are excited to finally be able to play the game on PC. As you may know, while Halo: Reach is a spin-off of sorts, it’s widely considered one of the best games in the series, and for many, it’s the best campaign across the entire Halo franchise.

At the moment of publishing, the game is already available to download, and best yet, it only costs $10, which probably explains why it has already reached over 100K active players on just Steam, where you can cop it in addition to the Microsoft Store.

As you would expect, fans have of the have been going crazy all day long over the 2010 title, which will likely hold over fans of the sci-fi shooter series until Halo Infinite arrives in 2020.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will you be jumping back into Halo: Reach this month?

