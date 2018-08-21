Halo: The Master Chief Collection Is Coming to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft announced today that Halo: The Master Chief Collection is coming to the Xbox Game Pass in September along with the Xbox One X enhancements that’ll become available on the same day.

Sharing the news during the opening day of Gamescom, Microsoft said that the Halo collection would become available for Game Pass owners on September 1. With Microsoft including every first-party product such as Sea of Thieves and others in the Game Pass subscription, it was expected that The Master Chief Collection would eventually be added, especially after it was teased back in April as Microsoft slid it into a video promoting the service.

“In addition, we are also excited to announce that Halo: The Master Chief Collection will be included with Xbox Game Pass beginning September 1, corresponding with a significant game update for all players on Xbox that delivers new visual enhancements with up to 4K UHD resolution on Xbox One X, improved matchmaking, offline LAN, customizable installation options, and faster load times,” the announcement on the Xbox Wire said. This is the definitive way to experience the ultimate Halo saga and includes the extensive suite of campaign, multiplayer and additional features from Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, and Halo 4 – all updated to run at 60FPS.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection will be included with @XboxGamePass beginning September 1! Experience Halo CE: Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, and Halo 4 – all updated with improved matchmaking, offline LAN, faster load times, Xbox One X visual enhancements, and more. pic.twitter.com/FOXgThA6y3 — Halo (@Halo) August 21, 2018

Even if you don’t have Game Pass yet, Microsoft is giving Xbox One owners an easy way to try it out. Announced in the same Xbox Wire post, one month of Xbox’s Game Pass is just $2 right now until August 31. If you purchase a month of the subscription within that timeframe, you’ll receive a second month free to get any other games that Microsoft adds to the catalog in the future.

Microsoft also shared news of a new app that’ll let players download The Master Chief Collection through their Game Pass subscriptions as soon as it’s available, even if people aren’t by their consoles. The Xbox Game Pass app was also revealed today, an app that’s in beta on mobile devices and lets users browse the catalog of Xbox Game Pass games and download them straight to their consoles so that the games will be ready when you get home.

