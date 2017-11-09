Halo Wars 2 Now Crossplay Compatible Between PC And Xbox One – Full Patch Notes

Halo Wars 2 joins the fray of crossplay supportive games as the November patch has updated that feature, alongside a few other key improvements. This particular title, much like Rocket League, will be able to play between Xbox One and PC platforms.

The crossplay feature will support the following:

Blitz Firefight

Campaign

Custom Games

Terminus Firefight

And Unranked playlists

The remaining playlists will stay separate to comply with players that have voiced their concerns over certain hardware advantages. 343 Industries has acknowledged this concern and has made this selective move with that in mind. Though there are adjustments that can be made between both platforms, Halo Wars 2 is confirmed to play much faster on the choice over the Xbox One.

Additional improvements:

In addition to crossplay, the latest update will also now be enhanced for the Xbox One X. This means that Halo Wars 2 will now have 4K Ultra and HDR support for its in-game features specifically for the latest console.

To see everything new within the 343 Industries title, check out the full patch notes below:

NEW FEATURES

Added support for 4K Ultra HD & HDR gameplay on Xbox One X

Crossplay is here for Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs!

– Crossplay will be supported for Campaign, Blitz Firefight, Terminus Firefight, Custom Games, and all UNRANKED Playlists

– All of the existing ranked playlists will remain platform-specific for the sake of fairness and parity

– For players who really want to see how console stacks up against PC, a new playlist called “Ranked 3v3 X War” will be added that will support crossplay.

– Crossplay will be rolled out in phases to make sure everything is working as intended and to give the team time to assess.When the update is released, the following will be enabled for crossplay:

– Campaign

– Blitz & Terminus Firefight

– Custom Games

– Unranked Playlists: 3v3 Deathmatch, Terminus Firefight

– Ranked Playlist: (NEW) “Ranked 3v3 X War”** Crossplay will be added to more playlists at a later date once everything is verified to be in good shape.

​

Arena support on Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs

– Halo Wars 2 now supports tournament play between members in the same club.

– Available tournament types at launch:

– 1v1 Deathmatch – Rift

– 1v1 Deathmatch – Bedrock

– 2v2 Deathmatch – Sentry

– 2v2 Deathmatch – Vault

– 3v3 Deathmatch – Ashes

– 3v3 Deathmatch – Fissures

– 2v2 Blitz

– 3v3 Blitz

CORE SYSTEMS

Fixed various crashes, soft locks and desyncs

Improved disconnection handling

Fixed medals and progress not being restored from services

Fixed potential cause of lost progression

GAMEPLAY

Fixed mobile garrison units not ejecting garrisoned units

Fixed ODST units not capturing Power Nodes and Control Towers

CAMPAIGN

Fixed progression blocker in Manifestation caused by recycling a Mega Turret

Fixed temporarily invincible scripted Flood Infectors in Manifestation

FIREFIGHT

Fixed friendly fire towards the Nexus and Spires from player turrets and offensive leader powers

Fixed the Find Match tile in the Firefight menu

Fixed an issue where season leaderboards were not loading in the leaderboard data

COSMETIC

Fixed placeholder mission briefing video in Manifestation

Fixed Operation: Spearbreaker DLC placeholder achievement images

Fixed missing splash art from the ATN loading screens

Fixed missing Shield Barrier VFX in Firefight

Fixed missing flare VFX for Lotus Mines in Firefight

Fixed missing supplies glow VFX

Fixed flickering Barriers during deployment

Fixed premature Colossus deployment animation in Not On My Watch

Fixed inconsistent camera boundary on mini-map in Gatecrashers

PC ONLY

Restored ability to rebind the Cancel command

Fixed default Push to Talk key (‘\’) not functioning until rebound

* Balance updates are being worked on and will be forthcoming in a separate server-side update at a little later date.