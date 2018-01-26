Hamster Sells One Million Neo-Geo Games On Nintendo Switch

Never let it be said that an audience doesn’t appreciate its classics.

Hamster, the group behind the Arcade Archives series for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, recently took to Twitter to announce its latest accomplishment – Neo-Geo games selling big on Nintendo’s handheld/console platform.

In its Twitter announcement, the company noted, in loosely translated Japanese, “Nintendo Switch “ACEA CA NEOGEO” series, the archerdarkhaibs series all over the world in 1 million downloads exceeded! Download the lot thank you very much! Will the released arcade game classic Nintendo switch. From so stay tuned!”

In a way, they’re trying to say that there are plenty of games available, including new releases like Shock Troopers and World Heroes 2, among others, and there are still a few more to come down the line.

Hamster has been expanding its Arcade Archives program quite a bit since its initial launch, including Irem games (like today’s release of the classic Kid Niki: Radical Ninja) and Taito games (like Bubble Bobble and Elevator Action over on the PlayStation 4). So we could see even more favorites coming down the line, including Moon Patrol for Nintendo Switch – and, of course, even more Neo-Geo games.

And the best part is, there’s a lot of room for them on the Switch. Judging by what we’ve seen with games released in the past, they don’t take up too much hard drive space at all, like somewhere between 50-100MB. That means you can practically fit a whole library of these bad boys on your system and enjoy some arcade gaming bliss in-between your sessions of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

As for what’s coming next, Hamster hasn’t really said yet, but the company has been keeping consistent in terms of new titles that are coming on a weekly basis, so by around Tuesday or so, we should have a good idea of what’s due next. That means any sort of classics like Cyber Lip or Eightman, or maybe another fighting game entry like Samurai Shodown II. We’ll certainly keep you informed of any “big” titles coming.

Congrats to Hamster, and keep those arcade faves coming!