Harley and Joker PUBG Skins Now Available

Fortnite has Marvel, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has DC because the Harley and Joker skins for the popular battle royale game are now live for players to enjoy.

“Put a smile on your face and rev up your Harley, because officially licensed skins from DC Comics have just dropped into PUBG,” reads the latest Steam blog post from the studio. “For a limited time, you can pick up the costumes worn by The Joker and Harley Quinn in DC Comics’ feature film Suicide Squad!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The two skins will only be available from now until January 30th, so if you want them – grab them! “Harley Quinn’s “Daddy’s Lil Monster” outfit, complete with “Good Night” baseball bat skins for the crowbar and machete can be purchased in a bundle for $24.99, while The Joker’s Night Club Suit bundle can be picked up for $19.99. Each bundle includes new hair and makeup options as well to complete the look of these two iconic characters.”

For those that enjoyed Suicide Squad, seeing Margot Robbie’s rendition of the iconic character is a treat – especially since this version has been so incredibly popular in the cosplay scene. Jared Leto’s Joker … not so much, but the pair can’t be divided it seems – no matter which direction the comics seem to take.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is now available on Xbox One and PC through Steam.

In other Battle Royale news, did you see the earlier leak that seems to hint at Thanos’ return to the world of Fortnite? As mentioned in our previous coverage, it’s not out of the realm of possibility for Thanos to return. Epic Games is known for bringing back beloved Limited Time Modes to keep the gameplay experience exciting and the studio head has made no secret of his Marvel fandom. Still, the return is likely awhile off yet, at least until the Halloween ‘Fortnitemares’ event wraps up.

There is one more possibility and that’s that this could be a feature added to the Playground mode. Epic Games recently made a ton of changes to how Playground works, including minigames, a shooting range, and much more. It wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to see Thanos come into play in that mode, giving players a chance to harness the power of the Infinity Stones once more.

Only time will tell! For now, it seems that the Marvel vs. DC battle continues through PUBG and Fortnite.