Harrow County Board Game Launches on Kickstarter

A board game adaptation of the critically acclaimed board game Harrow County has launched on Kickstarter. Off the Page Games ha launched the Kickstarter for Harrow County: The Game of Gothic Conflict, a 1v1 asymmetric board game based on the Dark Horse series Harrow County by Cullen Bunn and Tyler Crook. The game places players in control of one of three factions, all of whom are battling for control of the sleepy rural Harrow County. The game also includes optional rules for a third player, while the Deluxe Edition includes a separate faction for a fourth player.

Harrow County game co-designer Jay Cormier also designed the board game adaptation for Mind MGMT, which drew acclaim last year from many game critics. Cormier's Off the Page Games specializes in developing board games based on various indie comic books.

The original Harrow County series focused on a young woman who slowly discovers her powers as a witch while trying to defend her home against various kinds of dark magics. The core series ran from 2015-2018, while a series of spin-off books have periodically been published since. The series was nominated for an Eisner Award in 2016.

As of press time, Harrow County has raised over $121,000, which far exceeds its $54,000 goal. Backers will receive a copy of Harrow County: The Game of Gothic Conflict with a $65 USD pledge, while the Deluxe Edition is available for a $99 pledge. The Kickstarter will remain open through October 27th.

