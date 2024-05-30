Harry Potter Finally Gets An Official Edition Of Monopoly

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You would be forgiven for thinking that several official editions Harry Potter Monopoly have been released over the years given how often that seems to happen with big pop culture properties like Star Wars, Nintendo, and so on, but that's not the case here. Granted, there have been many Harry Potter board games, including an official edition of Clue from Hasbro, but for some reason the version of Monopoly that's pictured below is a first for the Wizarding World.

Indeed, it appears that whatever corporate shenanigans where behind the delay have been cleared up because you can now order the first official edition of Harry Potter Monopoly right here on Amazon for $39.99, and it's in stock and shipping now.

In Harry Potter Monopoly Edition you'll be sorted into a Hogwarts house, and compete to earn enough house points to win the game. You'll travel through iconic Harry Potter locations in and around Hogwarts castle, and your journey starts with one of 6 tokens: Hippogriff, The Knight Bus, Hogwarts Express, Hagrid's Motorbike, Thestral, and Firebolt. What's more, the Owl Post Card Holder figurine is one of the big highlights of the Harry Potter redesign. The Owl Post cards replace Chance and Community Chest cards, but if you're unlucky you'll draw a Howler, which may jinx your game.

"The more a player explores, the more house points they can collect from other players. Collect a color set to add house crests, and draw Owl Post cards for game-changing news. The game ends when all locations have been explored, and the player with the most house points wins!"

Harry Potter TV Series Is Coming to Max

Last year, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that they are set to reboot the Harry Potter franchise for the Max streaming service. They describe the upcoming series as follows;

"The stories from each of Rowling's Harry Potter books will become a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years. Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

Will Daniel Radcliffe Appear in the Harry Potter Reboot?

As original Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe told ComicBook last year, he doesn't think he will — or probably should — return in the Max reboot.

"My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh and I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere," Radcliffe confirmed with ComicBook.com. "So I'm definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I'm very excited to have that torch passed. But I don't think it needs me to physically pass it."