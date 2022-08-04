Hogwarts Legacy Footage Shows Off Character Customization, New Cutscene

Harry Potter fans have gotten another look at the new Hogwarts Legacy game courtesy of a recent event that showed off what'll be one of the game's most anticipated features at the start: the character customization screen. This'll be the moment when players finally get to create their very own wizard set within the Harry Potter universe, and though we don't yet fully know its limitations, we have at least a preview of it. This comes alongside a cutscene that was also shown off during the same event.

The event in question was the Autodesk Vision Series which took place from August 3rd to August 4th. During the first day of showcases featuring both Forza Horizon 5 and Hogwarts Legacy, the latter featured various artists, leads, and directors from the Harry Potter game discussing the characters, animations, cinematics, and more from the game. From that, it's easy to see why the character customization screen shown below was a part of the presentation.

While the options shown in the customization screen weren't detailed, we can see at least that the first tab highlighted there is "Presets" which should give players general starting points for what they roughly want their character to look like before features and more specific details are tweaked. It looks like the majority of the remaining tabs deal with features like hair and eyes, so this doesn't appear to be too dissimilar from what we'd expect from other character customization processes.

The final tab is what people seem to be hung up on. Some within the Reddit thread where this image was shared speculated that it could be an option where players choose their House, but that doesn't make much sense given that doing that here would take away from a moment that's always such a big deal in the Harry Potter world. The more likely theory put forward by fans is that this is where players design some sort of crest to represent their character.

Along with this preview of where players will make their characters, the cutscene above was also apparently shared during the event. It shows a hippogriff being captured before the player and a companion presumably set out to rescue it.

Hogwarts Legacy does not currently have a release date.