"This Is the GOAT Harry Potter Game" Say Fans, And It's Not Hogwarts Legacy

When Hogwarts Legacy released in 2023, it ended a drought of console Harry Potter games. To date, Hogwarts Legacy is the best-selling Harry Potter game, a title it holds alongside the best-selling game of 2023 and among some of the better selling games of all time. Some even consider it the best Harry Potter game, though others disagree with this. Naturally, some fans prefer some of the movie tie-in games of yesteryear, likely due to nostalgia.

To this end, many Harry Potter fans over on the Harry Potter Reddit page all are in agreement about one of these movie tie-in games, in particular, being the GOAT Harry Potter game. More specifically, one of the top posts this week on the Harry Potter Reddit page is a post praising Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets game. Considering the post has over 9,300 votes up and 800 comments echoing the sentiment, and considering it is one of the top posts on the popular Reddit page, it is easy to suggest this is not an isolated take.

"I played this game so much as a kid, I could basically speedrun it. Who else loved this game as a kid? Hogwarts Legacy is fun, but this is the GOAT Potter game for me," reads the post in question. "Just, such an amazing game this was. Fly around Hogwarts, collect things, use a variety of spells... this was Hogwarts Legacy long before it was even thought of, and I think COS is the superior game. Graphics left a lot to be desired, but the gameplay was just incredible. Tell me I'm not the only one who wishes I could still play this game. Also probably the only game based on a movie I ever truly enjoyed."

"Absolutely goated. You could access different parts of the castle after learning new spells which made it so exciting. Remember those kinda mini0games where you had to pick up as many of those little beans as possible," reads one of the top comments.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets came out back in 2002 via EA on a variety of platforms such as PS1, PS2, Xbox, Game Boy, Game Boy advance, GameCube, and PC. Based on the film of the same name, it released to a 77 on Metacritic and was a substantial commercial success, selling nine million copies in one year, generating $500 million in revenue.

Over the years, many fans have yearned for it and the other movie tie-in games to be re-released, but this seems unlikely at this point, especially with all the licensing issues involved. With the massive success of Hogwarts Legacy though, more Harry Potter games are certainly in the pipeline.