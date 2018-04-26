Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Now Available, Launch Trailer Revealed

This morning Jam City and Warner Bros. Interactive are celebrating the launch of Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, the long-awaited mobile game that finally enables you to step into the halls of Hogwarts: School of Witchcraft of Wizardry as a student. This is your chance to make your mark on Hogwarts history. Roam its halls, meet its teachers, and make your friends in a timeline set before Harry, Ron, or Hermione’s adventures. You can find the game right now on the iTunes App Store and Google Play Store!

Here’s the elevator pitch from this morning’s press release: “The story of Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is set in the 1980s. In the game, players will progress as a student through Hogwarts, joining one of its four houses. Players will be able to create and upgrade personalized characters using an avatar customization system, learn an arsenal of magical skills, and form relationships with other students. They will also be able to master everything from crafting potions under Snape’s critical eye, to Transfiguration with Professor McGonagall. Along with interactive spellcasting, the game features an encounter system where narrative choices impact parts of the story.”

As you might have read in a previous report, the Jam City has gone above and beyond in its efforts to create a truly magical game world for players to enjoy, and a major part of that magic comes from the voice actors, some of whom are reprising their roles from the Harry Potter films! Dame Maggie Smith, for example, will be returning as Professor McGonagall. “Being involved in the making of the Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery mobile game will give great pleasure to my grandchildren,” she said.

In addition to Hogwarts more famous historical teachers and students, players will be able to meet some of the first original characters we’ve seen since the conclusion of the book series. Penny is a Hufflepuff who you’ll definitely want to ask for help in potions class, Tulip will be your class prankster (that doesn’t sound like a Ravenclaw!), and Merula is a mysterious Slytherin with a dark past. Get to know them well!

Who’s excited to play? Your author has been waiting months for this game to drop, and as soon as my lunch break hits I’ll be getting sorted (please not Slytherin, please not Slytherin!). I hope to see you all in the Great Hall!