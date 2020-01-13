This Harry Potter Minecraft Build is Mind-Blowing

Since the game’s release in 2011, Minecraft has inspired some truly amazing creations. With its vast community across various platforms, Minecraft has become an amazing showcase for the talent of its players. The Minecraft School of Witchcraft and Wizardry map is just the latest such example, but it truly is an impressive one. Created by a team of students calling themselves The Floo Network, the map has not been made available to the general public, but what has been shown off thus far looks truly amazing. In the new trailer, fans can see a number of locations from the books and films, and just the lighting alone looks stunning.

The trailer for the map very clearly takes homage from the first trailer for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, a fact all too obvious given its use of the film’s iconic music. While the move is clearly intended to conjure up nostalgia for the series, it’s unquestionably effective. Of course, it’s not like the project needs any more selling. The project has been in the works for several years now, and that time has clearly been put to good use. Two years ago, The Floo Network released a series of maps based on Harry Potter, but this new project seeks to expand those maps in a significant way, with the end result being “a Harry Potter-themed RPG in Vanilla Minecraft.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this writing, it’s unknown when The Floo Network will release the Harry Potter map for Minecraft. Patreon donors gain access to behind-the-scenes images from the making of the map, as well as access to the team’s Discord. $50 donors will be able to see the map before anyone else, though whether or not those donors will be able to actually access the map ahead of time is unknown.

To say that the project looks ambitious would be an understatement. With playable Quidditch matches and a plethora of locations to explore, this could possibly be the most ambitious looking Minecraft map ever made. Whether or not The Floo Network will be able to meet those ambitions remains to be seen, but it’s a project that fans of both Harry Potter and Minecraft would do well to keep an eye on!

What do you think of the map so far? Do you plan on checking it out once it becomes available? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!