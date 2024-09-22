Harry Potter Fans Slam All the Hate Newest Game Is Getting

Harry Potter fans -- at least those on the series' Reddit page -- agree that all the hate the newest game in franchise is getting is unwarranted. Up until the release of Hogwarts Legacy last year, Harry Potter fans had been starved of new video game releases for a while, as both the movie tie-in games and the LEGO games ran their course. With the massive success of Hogwarts Legacy though, it is safe to assume there will be plenty of games in the Harry Potter universe going forward. To this end, the latest came out just this month.

For those that missed it: Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions came out back on September 3 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, with a Nintendo Switch version set to drop on November 8. The game from Unbroken Studios costs $29.99 for anyone that wants to try it out, however, it is also currently free via PS Plus, which has led to more players than normal getting their hands on the game.

According to critics, the Quidditch game isn't all that great, or at least that is what Metacritic scores in the 60s suggest. However, Harry Potter fans over on Reddit seem to be enjoying the game more than critics.

"I've actually enjoyed playing Quidditch Champions," reads the top post on the Harry Potter Reddit page right now. "Contrary to popular opinion I've actually had a really good time playing this game. The mechanics, though can be annoying some times, I thought were pretty straightforward. The whole game reminds me of Rocket League but with brooms .Honestly I don't get all the hate towards it , it's just a fun arcade game nothing more and nothing less."

Of course, this take in isolation wouldn't be that noteworthy, but the popularity of the post suggests there is something to its claims. Meanwhile, some of the comments also echo the sentiment.

Of course, your mileage may vary with Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, but if you were put off by the underwhelming reviews for the game, it may be worth giving it a second look, and as noted, if you have PS Plus, you can check it out for free.