Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Hit With Delay for Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch version of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be arriving a bit later than its counterparts for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Earlier today, WB Games announced the pricing structure for Quidditch Champions alongside letting loose a new trailer for the game. In the process, though, it was confirmed that those on Switch are going to have to wait a bit longer than expected to play Quidditch Champions for themselves.

Detailed in a press release, WB Games shared that Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions won’t arrive until an undetermined date in “Holiday 2024” for Nintendo Switch. This represents a delay of at least a couple of months compared to other platforms as the digital version of Quidditch Champions will go live on September 6th. Additionally, the physical versions of the game will then hit retailers on November 8th. In all likelihood, the Switch iteration of Quidditch Champions will arrive at some point after this November date.

Generally speaking, it’s not that surprising to see the Nintendo Switch edition of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions get a staggered release of this kind. The same thing ended up happening with Hogwarts Legacy in 2023 as the Switch version of that Harry Potter video game didn’t release until nine months after its counterparts on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. With that in mind, this delayed launch for the Switch version of Quidditch Champions is far more generous.

Outside of these release plans, WB Games also confirmed that there will be two versions of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions that prospective players can purchase. The standard edition of the game will run for $29.99, while the Digital Deluxe version will retail for $39.99. This latter iteration of Quidditch Champions will include a handful of extra cosmetics tied to the various Hogwarts Houses in addition to 2,000 gold to spend on additional in-game items.

