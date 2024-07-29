Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Reveals First Gameplay Trailer and Pricing Details

WB Games has today revealed its first extensive look at Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions ahead of its launch in a little over a month. Announced in early 2023, Quidditch Champions was revealed to be in the works from developer Unbroken Studios. Since that time, news on the project has been few and far between outside of a brief showing earlier this summer. Now, prior to its impending release, we’ve been given our best look yet at Quidditch Champions.

In a new trailer, WB Games has now given prospective players a better idea of what Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will unveil. Not only has gameplay been pushed to the forefront in this new video, but the various game modes that Quidditch Champions will feature were also highlighted. To that end, the game will have both single-player and multiplayer offerings and will also feature an extensive character creator. In addition, numerous familiar faces from the Harry Potter film and novel series will also be available to play as in Quidditch Champions.

You can get a look at this new trailer for yourself here:

“Featuring iconic wizarding world locations, characters, and references that fans will love, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions highlights the rush of flying across legendary arenas as either a Beater, Chaser, Keeper, or Seeker in a variety of modes,” says the game’s new description. “From backyard battles in the Weasley Burrow to high-stakes showdowns at the Quidditch World Cup, players will soar into legendary arenas playing as – or against – iconic characters such as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger and many other quintessential characters.”

Along with showing off more gameplay, WB Games has also revealed that Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will retail for $29.99 when it launches across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on September 3, 2024. A Digital Deluxe Edition will then cost $39.99 and will include additional cosmetics tied to the Slytherin, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Gryffindor Houses. Anyone who pre-orders Quidditch Champions will also receive a “Firebolt Supreme” skin for their broomstick. And best of all, WB Games has confirmed that there will be no microtransactions found in the title.

Lastly, for those on PlayStation, it’s worth stressing that Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will also be launching directly onto PlayStation Plus. As a result, if you’re already subscribed to the service, it might be better to hold off on pre-ordering the game as you’ll be able to get it for “free” when it arrives in September.