New Fantasy TTRPG is Perfect for Valheim Fans (& It Got Fully Funded in 4 Minutes On Kickstarter)

Free League Publishing’s Dragonbane is an English translation of the classic Swedish tabletop RPG, Drakar Och Demoner. Since its launch in 2023, Dragonbane has become a popular option for fantasy tabletop RPG fans. And now, it’s getting a new cousin. Trudvang was originally a campaign setting within the world of the old-school RPG. But Free League is spinning the Nordic RPG setting out into its own fully-fledged standalone game, Dragonbane: Trudvang. And if you enjoy games like Valheim, you’ll want to take note.

Dragonbane: Trudvang just launched on Kickstarter today, February 17th. And it’s already flying past its initial goal so quickly, I can hardly keep up. In fact, Trudvang was fully funded in just 4 minutes, and pledges are still coming in hot. At the time I’m writing this, Trudvang has over $473,600 in pledges, over 16 times its original goal of $27,923. It’s safe to say that fans of the original Dragonbane are more than ready to step into this “iconic world of deep forests and endless mystery.”

Dragonbane: Trudvang Brings A New Standalone Game to the Dragonbane Universe

So, what has people so excited about this latest tabletop Kickstarter? Well, Free League Publishing has a reputation for putting out some truly outstanding RPG materials. The publisher has released TTRPGs based on ALIEN and The Lord of the Rings, along with Dragonbane. That alone means many fans are eager to see what Free League does next. But Trudvang in itself offers an exciting new Nordic- This new game is fully compatible with the 2023 version of Dragonbane. But you won’t need to own the prior RPG to play.

Dragonbane: Trudvang will feature its own standalone Core Rulebook, based on the rules from Dragonbane. But it brings that gameplay to the Trudvang setting, along with new features to support longer campaigns. This includes kin, professions, and heroic abilities unique to Trudvang, along with its own fresh magic system. Along with the core rulebook, the initial campaign features several other core books to lay the foundation for this new TTRPG. There will be a bestiary, lore book, and a four-part epic campaign, truly everything a fledgling RPG needs to get its start.

The world of Trudvang has a long history, first introduced as a campaign setting for the original Swedish edition of Dragonbane. It first appeared back in the early 2000s and is being reimagined now by an RPG and Trudvang veteran, Magnus Seter. This fantasy world is largely inspired by Nordic culture and mythology, making it a perfect fit for fans of Norse-inspired games like Valheim.

The Kickstarter campaign for this new TTRPG launched on February 17th and will end on March 19th. Since the goal has already been well surpassed, the project should be on track to come into fruition. But there is still plenty of time to become a backer if you want to get your hands on Dragonbane: Trudvang. In fact, all backers will get beta access to PDFs of all four core books months ahead of the game’s full release. So if you want to check it out earlier than most, you just might want to be among the game’s 2,200 and counting backers.

Pledges to receive the core rulebook start at $23 USD, with the full set of digital books priced at around $78. You can check out the full list of pledge tiers, and keep up with all those stretch goals, via the official Dragonbane: Trudvang Kickstarter.

