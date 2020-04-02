Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Now Available in Many More Countries

The rollout of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite for mobile platforms continues with the game now available in many more countries. It started with a limited release in regions such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand, and it’s now available in quite a few areas. Countries in the Middle East, South and Central America, and several other regions have been included in the comprehensive list of places where Wizards Unite is now playable.

Wizards Unite’s Twitter account – an account you should definitely be following if you’re trying to keep up with everything that’s happening in the Harry Potter mobile game – alerted followers to the expanded rollout on Saturday. A big list of countries was shared within a blog post that detailed where the game is now available. That same list was updated later with even more countries now that the game is out in Hong Kong, Brazil, Israel, South Africa, Mexico, Belgium, and many more places. The list is pretty long, so you can check it out through the link above or the one included in the tweet below.

“The game will continue to roll out to additional countries soon, so keep an eye on www.wizardsunite.com and follow our social channels to stay up-to-date as the game becomes available in other countries,” a message within the blog post said.

The game from Pokemon Go creators Niantic and Portkey Games released just a few days ago and has already gotten quite a bit of attention from Harry Potter fans as well as updates and other adjustments from the developers. Shortly after its launch, the game’s Spell Energy system was adjusted to give players more Spell Energy when visiting certain locations or completing objectives. It also increased the amount of Spell Energy that new players will start with so that they can get a better feel for the game before having to restock somewhere.

If you do find yourself running low on Spell Energy, you can always grab the free Spell Energy pack that’s available within the in-game store. It gives players 50 free Spell Energy and will also let you go over the max storage limit assuming you haven’t increased that storage space yet.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is now available for mobile devices in the App Store, Google Play, and the Samsung Galaxy Store.