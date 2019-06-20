Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Available To Download A Day Early

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, the new AR mobile game from the developers of Pokemon Go, isn’t supposed to release until tomorrow in North America. However, for whatever reason, it’s available to download, for free, a day early on Android and iOS devices. In fact, many people are already playing the game, despite the official press release from earlier this week claiming the game wouldn’t be available until June 21, which is tomorrow.

For those that don’t know: Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is basically Pokemon Go, but with Harry Potter. Of course, this is an over simplification, but in it you traverse a virtual map that is laid on top of the real world in order to collect special and magical artifacts. In addition to content and characters from the Harry Potter series, there are also characters and content based from the Fantastic Beasts films.

The worldwide launch of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite begins this Friday, June 21! Keep your eyes peeled and wand ready for more information as the game goes live in your region soon. #WizardsUnite pic.twitter.com/ckk4s4mi8a — Harry Potter: Wizards Unite (@HPWizardsUnite) June 19, 2019

“A calamity has befallen the wizarding world, causing artefacts, creatures, people, and even memories to mysteriously appear in the Muggle world,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Witches and wizards from across the globe must come together to solve the mystery of The Calamity, overcome the confounding chaotic magic that surrounds these ‘Foundables,’ and return them to their rightful place, keeping them safe from Muggle eyes.”

At the start of the game, you step into the role of a new recruit of the State of Secrecy Task Force, which has been established by the Ministry of Magic and the International Confederation of Wizards for the purpose of investigating The Calamity.

For more gameplay details, be sure to check out the game’s official website by clicking right here or, alternatively, give it a download and check it out for yourself. If you’re on Android, here’s the download link. Meanwhile, if you’re on iOS, then here’s your link.

