Free Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Spell Energy Pack Available in Store

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players who have already gotten hooked on the game and have been burning through their Spell Energy can now pick up a free Spell Energy Pack to make sure they don’t run out. The mobile game’s team announced recently that the free Spell Energy pack has been added to the store and grants players an additional 50 Spell Energy that’ll automatically be added to their reserves. The pack is available in Diagon Alley and is ready to be claimed now.

The Harry Potter: Wizards Unite team shared news of the free Spell Energy pack on the game’s subreddit and said the pack is being given out as a celebration of the game’s release. To get the pack, just head into the Diagon Alley store within the app and find it at the bottom of the “Featured” section, according to the announcement.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“To celebrate the release of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite in the US and UK, and to support you during your weekend playing, we have added a free 50 Spell Energy store pack to Diagon Alley!” the post said. “You can find the free pack at the bottom of the Featured section. If you don’t see, please restart the app.”

For those who haven’t yet familiarized themselves with the game’s interface and where everything is located, the easiest way to redeem this pack is by selecting the briefcase at the bottom of the screen that serves as your main menu. From there, you’ll see a shopping cart button in the top-right corner that will take you to the Diagon Alley store. You’ll be on the Featured page by default, so simply scroll down to the bottom of that until you find the Spell Energy pack. You’ll receive 50 Spell Energy instantly by redeeming it, and you’ll even go over the max limit if you’re already there so that you can have more than 75 Spell Energy even if you haven’t expanded your storage yet.

Spell Energy is a critical part of Wizards Unite and is essential to playing the game, so you’ll want to grab that pack if you’re planning on going out on a Wizards Unite trip or are just running low. It’s the main resource required for casting spells once you encounter a Foundable that needs returning, so it can never hurt to have more Spell Energy.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is now out in on mobile platforms in the U.S., UK, Australia, and New Zealand.