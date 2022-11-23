Mortal Kombat Is One of Many Movies Leaving HBO Max in December
More titles are set to leave HBO Max over the next few weeks, but not because of budget cuts or tax breaks. Each month, streaming services add and drop various titles due to their existing streaming deals. December is no exception to that rule, as HBO Max is both gaining and losing some movies and shows throughout the month. One of the movies exiting is the Mortal Kombat reboot, which actually debuted on HBO Max last year on the same day it hit theaters.
Mortal Kombat is set to leave HBO Max on December 8th, and there is no word as to what streaming service it may head to next. Other exiting titles include Bend it Like Beckham, Real Steel, Romancing the Stone, Life, Monster's Ball, and quite a few others.
Here's the full list of titles leaving HBO Max in December:
December 8
Mortal Kombat, 2021 (HBO)
December 13
Spark: A Space Tail, 2016 (HBO)
December 29
Those Who Wish Me Dead, 2021 (HBO)
December 31
12 Rounds, 2009 (Unrated) (HBO)
12 Rounds 2 Reloaded, 2013 (HBO)
2 Guns, 2013 (HBO)
Africa, 1999
A Kind Of Murder, 2016 (HBO)
A Perfect Planet
A Simple Plan, 1998 (HBO)
Against The Ropes, 2004 (HBO)
Arbitrage, 2012 (HBO)
Babylon A.D., 2008 (HBO)
Baggage Claim, 2013 (HBO)
Bend It Like Beckham, 2002 (HBO)
Blue Planet II
Blue Planet: Seas of Life
Bringing Out The Dead, 1999 (HBO)
Chaplin, 1992
Collision Course, 1989 (HBO)
Damien Omen II, 1978 (HBO)
Damsel, 2018 (HBO)
Down Periscope, 1996 (HBO)
Down With Love, 2003 (HBO)
Dr. Dolittle: Tail To The Chief, 2008 (HBO)
Dynasties
Extraction, 2015 (HBO)
Frozen Planet
Fast & Furious 6, 2013 (HBO)
Harlem Nights, 1989
Head Office, 1985 (HBO)
Highlander, 1986 (HBO)
Joyful Noise, 2012
Life,1999
Life Story, 1987
Little Monsters, 1989 (HBO)
Losing Isaiah, 1995 (HBO)
Monster's Ball, 2001 (Unrated)
Nature's Great Events
Odd Jobs, 1986 (HBO)
Omen IV: The Awakening, 1991 (HBO)
Ouija, 2014
Planet Earth
Planet Earth II
Real Steel, 2011
Ricochet, 1991 (HBO)
Rocket Science, 2007 (HBO)
Romancing The Stone, 1984
Sabotage, 2014 (HBO)
Serengeti
Serengeti II
Seven Worlds, One Planet
Space Chimps, 2010 (HBO)
Space Chimps 2: Zartog Strikes Back, 2010 (HBO)
Starter For 10, 2006 (HBO)
Sweet Dreams, 1985 (HBO)
Switch, 1991 (HBO)
That Awkward Moment, 2014 (HBO)
The Chosen, 1981 (HBO)
The Clearing, 2004 (HBO)
The Counselor, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Final Conflict, 1981 (HBO)
The Flight Of The Phoenix, 1965
The Hitcher, 1986 (HBO)
The Hunt, 2020
The Jewel Of The Nile, 1985
The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen, 2003 HBO
The Mating Game
The Omen, 2006 (HBO)
The Order, 2003 (HBO)
The World's End, 2013 (HBO)
The X-Files: I Want To Believe, 2008 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
Thor: Tales Of Asgard, 2011 (HBO)
Thoroughbreds, 2017 (HBO)
Voyagers, 2021
Are you disappointed to see any of these titles leaving HBO Max? Let us know in the comments?