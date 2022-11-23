Mortal Kombat Is One of Many Movies Leaving HBO Max in December

More titles are set to leave HBO Max over the next few weeks, but not because of budget cuts or tax breaks. Each month, streaming services add and drop various titles due to their existing streaming deals. December is no exception to that rule, as HBO Max is both gaining and losing some movies and shows throughout the month. One of the movies exiting is the Mortal Kombat reboot, which actually debuted on HBO Max last year on the same day it hit theaters.

Mortal Kombat is set to leave HBO Max on December 8th, and there is no word as to what streaming service it may head to next. Other exiting titles include Bend it Like Beckham, Real Steel, Romancing the Stone, Life, Monster's Ball, and quite a few others.

Here's the full list of titles leaving HBO Max in December:

December 8

Mortal Kombat, 2021 (HBO)

December 13

Spark: A Space Tail, 2016 (HBO)

December 29

Those Who Wish Me Dead, 2021 (HBO)

December 31

12 Rounds, 2009 (Unrated) (HBO)

12 Rounds 2 Reloaded, 2013 (HBO)

2 Guns, 2013 (HBO)

Africa, 1999

A Kind Of Murder, 2016 (HBO)

A Perfect Planet

A Simple Plan, 1998 (HBO)

Against The Ropes, 2004 (HBO)

Arbitrage, 2012 (HBO)

Babylon A.D., 2008 (HBO)

Baggage Claim, 2013 (HBO)

Bend It Like Beckham, 2002 (HBO)

Blue Planet II

Blue Planet: Seas of Life

Bringing Out The Dead, 1999 (HBO)

Chaplin, 1992

Collision Course, 1989 (HBO)

Damien Omen II, 1978 (HBO)

Damsel, 2018 (HBO)

Down Periscope, 1996 (HBO)

Down With Love, 2003 (HBO)

Dr. Dolittle: Tail To The Chief, 2008 (HBO)

Dynasties

Extraction, 2015 (HBO)

Frozen Planet

Fast & Furious 6, 2013 (HBO)

Harlem Nights, 1989

Head Office, 1985 (HBO)

Highlander, 1986 (HBO)

Joyful Noise, 2012

Life,1999

Life Story, 1987

Little Monsters, 1989 (HBO)

Losing Isaiah, 1995 (HBO)

Monster's Ball, 2001 (Unrated)

Nature's Great Events

Odd Jobs, 1986 (HBO)

Omen IV: The Awakening, 1991 (HBO)

Ouija, 2014

Planet Earth

Planet Earth II

Real Steel, 2011

Ricochet, 1991 (HBO)

Rocket Science, 2007 (HBO)

Romancing The Stone, 1984

Sabotage, 2014 (HBO)

Serengeti

Serengeti II

Seven Worlds, One Planet

Space Chimps, 2010 (HBO)

Space Chimps 2: Zartog Strikes Back, 2010 (HBO)

Starter For 10, 2006 (HBO)

Sweet Dreams, 1985 (HBO)

Switch, 1991 (HBO)

That Awkward Moment, 2014 (HBO)

The Chosen, 1981 (HBO)

The Clearing, 2004 (HBO)

The Counselor, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Final Conflict, 1981 (HBO)

The Flight Of The Phoenix, 1965

The Hitcher, 1986 (HBO)

The Hunt, 2020

The Jewel Of The Nile, 1985

The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen, 2003 HBO

The Mating Game

The Omen, 2006 (HBO)

The Order, 2003 (HBO)

The World's End, 2013 (HBO)

The X-Files: I Want To Believe, 2008 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

Thor: Tales Of Asgard, 2011 (HBO)

Thoroughbreds, 2017 (HBO)

Voyagers, 2021

Are you disappointed to see any of these titles leaving HBO Max? Let us know in the comments?