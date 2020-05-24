HBO Max Arrives on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at Launch

✖

HBO Max, the upcoming streaming service from WarnerMedia, will officially launch on May 27th across a variety of platforms, and that appears to include both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. While no longer typically marketed as all-in-one entertainment boxes, both video game consoles feature a number of different streaming apps, with Netflix being the obvious one that is available on practically everything. HBO Max is eventually set to include an impressive catalog of movies, anime, original content, and more, and having it available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at launch will only help get more folks subscribed.

This news comes by way of the announcement of new distribution partners for the streaming service. Specifically, WarnerMedia revealed that Altice USA, Cox Communications, Microsoft, National Cable Television Cooperative, Samsung, Sony Interactive Entertainment, and Verizon had signed on last week. These companies join previously announced distribution partners AT&T, Apple, Charter, Google, Hulu, and YouTube TV.

For the purposes of this article, the important bits are "Microsoft" and "Sony Interactive Entertainment" here, and WarnerMedia makes it clear that the HBO Max app will be available on both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 at launch. This is not always the case with new streaming services. It would appear that this includes the ability to subscribe directly through the consoles.

"The launch of HBO Max is an important milestone for our company, and we’re excited that these valued partners will be on board for the launch," Rich Warren, president of WarnerMedia Distribution, said as part of the press release announcing the new distribution partners. "Through our expansive distribution pipeline, millions of customers will have immediate access to a best-in-class streaming experience come May 27."

Notably, HBO Max comes with every season of Friends and The Big Bang Theory, two of the most popular sitcoms in television history, as well as the entire Studio Ghibli movie library. The service will also serve as the home to shows like South Park, popular DC films like Joker, and content from various WarnerMedia networks such as TNT, TBS, and Cartoon Network, among others.

HBO Max is scheduled to launch on May 27th for $14.99 a month. It is currently available to pre-order for $11.99 for 12 months for a limited time. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the new streaming service right here.

