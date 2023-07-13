Last of Us Co-Creator Speaks Out on Lack of Non-binary Awards Categories Following Bella Ramsey's Emmy Nomination

On Wednesday, Primetime Emmy Awards nominations were announced and The Last of Us received a massive 24 nominations — including an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series nomination for series star Bella Ramsey. There's just one slight issue, however: Ramsey is nonbinary and in a recent interview with British Vogue said that they/them pronouns are "the most truthful thing" for them. Ramsey's nomination in a gendered awards category is just the latest in an ongoing discussion about how awards and the industry at large can honor nonbinary performers and talent and now, The Last of Us co-creator Craig Mazin is weighing in. Speaking with Variety, Mazin says that the situation is a challenge, but he expects that nonbinary performers will get the recognition they deserve soon.

"I talk about everything with Bella, so of course we've spoken about this," Mazin said about speaking with the actor about being nominated in a gendered category. "It's a really interesting challenge. On the one hand, the conversation about gender has transformed dramatically and in a very progressive and positive way. On the other hand, we have to practically make sure that by moving away from gendered categories, we don't shortchange traditionally overlooked folks … and we know that in non-gendered categories like directing and writing, women have been historically under-appreciated. I don't know the answer, but I have every expectation that non-binary performers will soon be recognized in the respectful and appropriate way they deserve."

A Yellowjackets Star Sat Out of Emmy Consideration Due to Gendered Awards Categories

Gendered awards categories is one that is becoming an increasing issue and is even seeing some talent sitting out of the consideration process. Yellowjackets star Liv Hewson, who plays young Van Palmer in the hit Showtime series, previously explained that they were sitting out of the Emmys because of the gendered categories. Hewson is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns.

"There's not a place for me in the acting categories," Hewson said. "It would be inaccurate for me to submit myself as an actress. It neither makes sense for me to be lumped in with the boys. It's quite straightforward and not that loaded. I can't submit myself for this because there's no space for."

House of the Dragon star Emma D'Arcy, who plays Rhaenyra Targaryen, is also non-binary, and was nominated in the Best Actress category at the Golden Globes in January, something that they called "ironic".

"It's kind of a surreal thing because when I was starting out, I really felt that I had to pretend, to present as a woman in order to find success in this industry," D'Arcy explained. "Anyway, it wasn't sustainable, and I stopped pretending, and weirdly, it's at that point that I got nominated for Best Actress at the Golden Globes. Which is beautifully ironic. I think the most important thing is that it implies that the space for trans people and gender-nonconforming people is getting bigger all the time. So, I feel very privileged."

Some Industry Awards Have Already Moved Away From Gendered Acting Categories

While many awards are still sorting out how to handle their acting categories, the Gotham Awards has already made changes. Back in 2021, the Gotham Film & Media Institute announced that instead of best actor and best actor categories, the trophy awards for acting will instead be given out for outstanding lead performance and outstanding supporting performance with the gender of the performer no longer a consideration.

"The move to introduce gender neutral lead and supporting acting awards builds on the legacy of the now 24-year-old Gotham Breakthrough Actor Award (to be renamed 'Gotham Breakthrough Performer Award' as of this year), which has been gender neutral since its inception, and has previously been awarded to performers including Amy Adams, Elliot Page, Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, and Anya Taylor-Joy," the Institute said in a statement at the time.

"The Gotham Awards have a 30-year history of celebrating diverse voices in independent storytelling," Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute, said. "We are proud to recognize outstanding acting achievements each year and look forward to a new model of honoring performances without binary divisions of gender. We are grateful to those who helped to start this conversation in recent years and we are thrilled that the Gotham Awards will continue to support artistic excellence in a more inclusive and equitable way."