Hearthstone: Descent of Dragons Expansion Announced

Today during BlizzCon 2019 — after announcing Diablo 4, a new World of Warcraft expansion, and much more — Blizzard announced a brand-new Hearthstone expansion dubbed Descent of Dragons, which will add 135 new cards, including new Galakrond Hero Cards, a new Invoke keyword, and a ton of dragons. In addition to accompanying announcement with a new trailer, Blizzard also revealed the expansion will release on December 10, and cost $50 (pre-orders are already live).

“The League of E.V.I.L.’s villainous plot finally comes to light as they bring doom to Azeroth by resurrecting Galakrond, the ultimate dragon, leaving the ever-persistent League of Explorers once again faced with the challenge of saving the world,” reads an official pitch of the expansion. “Flanked in flight by mystical dragons, soaring ships, and just about every winged beast Azeroth has to offer, the clash of good vs. E.V.I.L. will surely be one for the history books. With 135 cards, five Galakrond Hero cards, and a plethora of Legendary Dragons, this expansion is about to get turbulent!”

