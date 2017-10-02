‘Hell Let Loose’ – The 100 Player WW2 Shooter That You Need To Play

With Call of Duty WW II coming out this November, that tumultuous time in history is once more in the spotlight. For fans of the FPS (First Person Shooter) genre, and those looking for an authentic historical setting, Hell Let Loose is just the thing.

The new shooter promises a realistic platoon-setting that includes accurate vehicle combat, strategic mechanics, and boasts up to 100-player battles. The developer behind this expansive WW II game, Black Matter, recently launched a Kickstarter campaign to help make this ambitious title the best possible version it can be.

According to the site’s official description of Hell Let Loose:

“You’ve never played World War 2 the way it was meant to be played… with lumbering tanks dominating the battlefield, crucial supply chains fueling the frontlines, being a cog in the machine of colossal combined arms warfare. Hell Let Loose puts you in the chaos of war, complete with deep player-controlled vehicles, a dynamically evolving frontline, and crucial platoon-focused gameplay that commands the tide of battle. This is a simulation of war… not an arcade arena shooter.

On paper, Hell Let Loose is a realistic multiplayer World War Two combined arms first person shooter of open battles of up to 100 players with infantry, tanks, artillery and a shifting front line. At it’s core is a unique resource-based strategic meta-game that is easy to learn, but hard to master. “

So what makes this title different than the *other* historic FPS games out there?

“As a team of realism and World War Two fans, we’ve always found there to be a profound lack of innovation in the first person shooter genre. Each World War Two game is either a run-and-gun blockbuster that places self-progression first and teamwork last, or it’s a remake of a classic title.

We have always felt that the genre could be pushed so much further – incorporating vehicles, open world battlefields, deployable fortifications, teamwork and realism all wrapped up in the beautiful graphics of a modern engine. This is not a World War Two title of last decade.”

The Hell Let Loose campaign is well underway and after only having just launched, the game almost already to their goal. To check out more about the tier rewards and how to pledge, check out the official campaign right here. As far as the full game itself, it is expected to retail at $29.95 with no set release window at this time.