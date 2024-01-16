Hellblade 2 Release Date Reportedly Revealed Ahead of Xbox Event

A new report seems to have disclosed the release date for Hellblade II -- formally titled Senua's Saga: Hellblade II -- prior to an official announcement from Xbox. Later this week on Thursday, January 18, Xbox is planning to hold its first "Developer Direct" event of 2024. At this time, it has been confirmed that developer Ninja Theory will be sharing new details associated with Hellblade II. Now, ahead of this broadcast taking place, it looks like the most notable piece of information tied to Hellblade II has been divulged ahead of time.

According to Exputer, the release date for Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is set to be revealed in just a few short days and will see the game arriving on May 21, 2024. This date lines up with Ninja Theory's current launch window for the game, which was broadly planned for 2024. Additionally, this release date is one that is a very long time coming as Hellblade II was the first new exclusive announced for Xbox Series X and S platforms all the way back in 2019.

Assuming that this release date for Hellblade II is accurate, it begins to inform Xbox users of how this year is going to look in terms of exclusives. In addition to Hellblade II, Xbox also has games like Avowed, Fable, Perfect Dark, The Outer Worlds 2, and numerous others in the pipeline. Currently, release windows for most of these games in question haven't been given, but Avowed is one title in question that is also planned to be shown off at this week's Developer Direct showcase. More prominently, though, MachineGames will also be revealing the first footage from its long-awaited Indiana Jones game for Xbox as well. If previous reports are accurate, Indiana Jones might also end up releasing alongside Hellblade II later in 2024 as well.

