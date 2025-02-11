Hellblade 2 Reportedly Coming to PS5

Hellblade: Senua’s Saga was a surprise hit and became a critically acclaimed action-adventure game by Ninja Theory. It focused on a strong narrative adventure with a psychological aspect with the protagonist, Senua. Microsoft has produced the sequel, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, and Ninja Theory released its game on Xbox and PC. However, with more and more games from Microsoft coming to other platforms, a recent leak supports that Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will be released on PlayStation 5. While many would love to see the sequel to Hellblade: Senua’s Saga release on PlayStation 5, the question of whether or not these leaks are true still remains.

Ninja Theory’s Hellblade: Senua’s Saga has been released on other platforms, so many expected the sequel to be released on multiple platforms as well. However, Microsoft has thrown a wrench into this with its role as a producer.

Now, a recent leak suggests that Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will be released on PlayStation 5. The title was initially exclusive and many believed it would remain exclusive due to the console war between Microsoft and Sony. However, Microsoft has ported many of its exclusive titles to other platforms, including Sea of Thieves, Hi-Fi Rush, and even Forza Horizon. Microsoft has even announced plans to release future games on PlayStation 5 as well.

Leaks have been pointed to numerous games coming to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch 2, with Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 now joining these rumors. Many are inclined to believe that Hellblade 2 will be revealed at the upcoming PlayStation State of Play on February 12th. Regardless of whether Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 appears in the upcoming PlayStation State of Play, leaks indicate it will be released on the console soon.

It is important to remember leaks should be taken with some skepticism, as there is no guarantee they are accurate. Waiting for official confirmation of a Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 PlayStation 5 release is the best bet, but there is some support to show Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will join the many Microsoft games joining Sony’s console.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 did see some criticism on its launch regarding playtime and gameplay, with many calling it a tech demo. That said, its story and atmosphere have impressed players much as the first did, as well as leaning into its focus on a protagonist with a mental illness.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 was released on PC and Xbox in May 2024 at $49.99. If the sequel does come to PlayStation 5, players can likely expect a similar price point on Sony’s console. If Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is released on PlayStation 5, it would be the perfect way for fans to continue Saga’s story on PlayStation.

