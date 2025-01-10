Hellblade 2 Report Says PS5 Release Is Happening This Year

Hellblade 2, the highly anticipated sequel to Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice caught many gamers’ attention when it released in May 2024. The game largely stood up to expectations, earning a Very Positive overall rating on Steam and a respectable 81 on Metacritic. Like many big titles these days, however, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 initially released as a console exclusive, available only on Xbox Series X|S consoles. While the game is also available on PC via Steam or Game Pass, many players want to know if and when Hellblade 2 will be available on the PS5.

As the gaming industry navigates financial challenges, many companies are taking a second look at their console exclusive policies. While releasing hot titles like Hellblade 2 on a console like the Xbox Series X|S is meant to drive fans to buy the system so they can play the game, fewer people have the extra income to do so. Instead, they just don’t play the game, hoping it might one day arrive at the one console they do have. It looks like 2025 might be ripe for several games headed to a broader release across consoles, potentially including Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2.

Senua might be headed for ps5 in 2025

As we head towards the next Xbox Developer Direct, many people are curious about Microsoft’s future plans for upcoming games and existing titles. This first direct of 2025 will focus largely on upcoming titles like Doom: The Dark Ages, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and South of Midnight. However, it’s likely a few additional surprises are in store, and that may include more information about Microsoft’s efforts to give its games a wider audience. After all, Xbox is expecting some pretty big titles throughout 2025, and those without an Xbox or beefy gaming PC may miss out on the action if upcoming titles continue to be Xbox exclusives.

Rumors Suggest PS5 Players Will Get Hellblade 2 in 2025

Those who enjoy some Xbox properties but don’t necessarily want to shell out for an Xbox console will no doubt be waiting to hear more about Microsoft’s efforts to release their games on additional platforms. A recent rumor suggests a few titles that might make the leap sooner rather than later, including award-winning Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. Though the game has received positive reviews from those who’ve played it, its sales numbers have been a bit underwhelming, which may suggest its fanbase is better found beyond the Xbox console.

New horizons for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

According to Windows Central, rumors suggest that Hellblade 2 is one of the games Microsoft wants to bring to a broader release. Given that the studio allegedly considers the decision to make it an Xbox exclusive a mistake, it’s not surprising this title is one on the list for multiplatform consideration. In fact, they suggest that Hellblade 2 may even come to PS5 this year, meaning PlayStation gamers could enjoy the story in just a few short months. As for Nintendo Switch, it’s harder to say which games Microsoft might want to transfer over those lines given that a new console is anticipated to be announced soon.

Along with Hellblade 2, a few other big games might be making their way from Xbox over to PS5 this year. Other rumored cross-console releases include Age of Mythology and Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, along with Halo: The Master Chief Collection. While Microsoft has not formally announced any of these plans, the rumors are supported by multiple sources, suggesting that we may well see at least some of these games coming to PlayStation in 2025 or shortly after.