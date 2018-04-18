Hellblade Devs Hit First Charity Donation Goal

Ninja Theory has now successfully met the first goal for the developers’ charity effort by selling more than 50,000 Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice units on the Xbox One.

It took the developers just one week to reach the 50K goal with a decent portion of the sales being made through pre-orders prior to the game’s release. Ninja Theory tweeted today with a chart that shared the progress thus far and showed that the target goal had already been met.

Other than this charity drive confirming that Xbox One players were ready to get their hands on Hellblade, this goal being met means that Ninja Theory will now be donating $25,000 to Mental Health America. Those who have already played Hellblade or who have followed the game’s development will know that mental health and disorders are core parts of the game, so Ninja Theory is giving the money to an appropriate cause.

We’ve hit our target of selling 50K units of #Hellblade on #XboxOne in Week 1! We can now donate $25K to Mental Health America @MentalHealthAm ! We still have 1 day of Week 1 left, so let’s hit our stretch goal of 100K units! If we do it by Apr 18 we can donate $50K! pic.twitter.com/chXYOvkzZ2 — NinjaTheory (@NinjaTheory) April 17, 2018

Even though Ninja Theory hit this goal with the help of Xbox One owners, that doesn’t mean that the charity initiative is finished yet. A stretch goal was set back when the charity goal was announced days ago with the developers saying that if they could reach an even higher goal of selling 100,000 Hellblade units, they’d double the charity donation as well to $50,000 instead.

It’s a jump from the current goal with not a lot of time to do it since there’s only one day left in the one-week timeframe that was established for the initiative. Clearing 60,000 or perhaps 65,000 units sold by the end of the drive sounds like a possible goal, but it’s up to Ninja Theory to decide if that warrants a bit larger donation than the $25,000 that’s already been promised.

The game has already been out for other platforms prior to the Xbox One release and received glowing reviews across the board. It even found success at the BAFTA Games Awards with an Audio Achievement victory for the unique way the sounds and voices inside Senua’s head are heard.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is currently available on the Xbox One with Xbox One X enhancements for $29.99.