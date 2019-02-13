‘Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice’ Announced For Nintendo Switch

Ninja Theory’s award-winning hit Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrfice will be finding a new home soon, as Nintendo just revealed that it is officially coming to Nintendo Switch.

During the first Nintendo Direct of 2019, it was announced that the massively popular title will be making its way to Nintendo Switch this spring. For those unfamiliar, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice follows the gripping tale of Senua, a Celtic warrior who experiences psychosis.

Join the Celtic warrior Senua on a quest through Viking Hell to fight for the soul of her dead lover in the critically acclaimed Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, coming to #NintendoSwitch this spring. pic.twitter.com/o1eSUEkrqZ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 13, 2019

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice originally launched in 2017 for PC and PlayStation 4. The game followed that up with a port to Xbox One, and it will now be coming to Nintendo Switch. For more on the upcoming Switch port:

“From the makers of Heavenly Sword, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, and DmC: Devil May Cry, comes a warrior’s brutal journey into myth and madness.

“Set in the Viking age, a broken Celtic warrior embarks on a haunting vision quest into Viking Hell to fight for the soul of her dead lover.

“Created in collaboration with neuroscientists and people who experience psychosis, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice will pull you deep into Senua’s mind.”

No specific release date was provided by Nintendo, but it will be coming to the popular portable console this spring. Here’s to hoping we get a concrete launch date in the near future, as we are sure many fans are excited for the port.

What do you have to say about this? Will you be picking up Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice yet again now that it is coming to Nintendo Switch? How many times have you played through the award-winning game? Are you excited to see how well it will perform on the hybrid console? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!