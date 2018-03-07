Rumor: Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice Could Be Coming To Xbox One

If you missed out on Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice for PlayStation 4, you missed out on one of last year’s best games. This emotional journey was made in full by the team at Ninja Theory, and delivered the kind of game experience you just don’t see anymore. And it’s been chocking up all kinds of awards ever since, as well as success for the developer.

So imagine what would happen if that success spread even further on another platform, because it looks like that’s what is happening for Senua.

Reddit has pointed out a couple of product listings indicating that the emotional action game will be making its way to Xbox One.

First up is this listing from a Taiwanese Game Software Rating Regulations website, which notes that a trademark has been filed for an Xbox One version of Hellblade. As you can see in the image below, it looks pretty official, complete with a link to the official website for the game, as well as cover art made with Xbox One in mind.

Now, that by itself would be just light proof, but then someone Reddit discovered another listing, also indicating that the game is Xbox One bound. In it, the note reads, “Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice was announced as ‘first to console on PS4’ back in Gamescom 2014. It released last year on PS4/PC, and a recent classification came up in the Australian Classification website as multi-platform.”

Now, Ninja Theory hasn’t said anything on an Xbox One port of the game, but it makes sense. The game sold well enough on PS4 and PC that it more than made money back for the developer, and it could’ve made some kind of deal with Microsoft to bring it to that platform, making it even more money and opening up the possibility of us seeing another Senua adventure in the future.

The real question is when we would see it announced. There’s a good chance that Microsoft could be saving this for a reveal at E3, along with possible “director’s cut” content. Or we may see it come out of nowhere with a post from Ninja Theory going, “Surprise!” and getting the attention of fans.

Again, the developer hasn’t said anything, so we’ll be waiting to see what its next move is. But we’d love to see Hellblade‘s success continue on another platform, just so people can see how amazing this game is.

In the meantime, Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice is available on PlayStation 4 and PC.