Hellboy And Raiden’s 'Injustice 2' Portraits Leak Early

Good news, everyone! An early leak of some portraits offers an ever better look at two upcoming Injustice 2 fighters.

This month is going to be a great one for Injustice 2 fans, as we'll be getting our hands on Black Manta and will see how he compares to the likes of Aquaman as well as the rest of the roster. But the Fighter Pack 2 will also be bringing two more heavy hitters to the table – Raiden from Mortal Kombat and the legendary Hellboy.

Ahead of their release in October and November (at least, that's what we estimate), some early portraits of the two characters have leaked online. We first found the Hellboy image over on the Injustice page (in storage, of all places), while Raiden's was found by some folks over at Reddit. We've included both in the attached gallery, so feel free to take a look!

Injustice 2 is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.