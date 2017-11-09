Hellboy And Raiden’s 'Injustice 2' Portraits Leak Early
Good news, everyone! An early leak of some portraits offers an ever better look at two upcoming Injustice 2 fighters.
This month is going to be a great one for Injustice 2 fans, as we'll be getting our hands on Black Manta and will see how he compares to the likes of Aquaman as well as the rest of the roster. But the Fighter Pack 2 will also be bringing two more heavy hitters to the table – Raiden from Mortal Kombat and the legendary Hellboy.
Ahead of their release in October and November (at least, that's what we estimate), some early portraits of the two characters have leaked online. We first found the Hellboy image over on the Injustice page (in storage, of all places), while Raiden's was found by some folks over at Reddit. We've included both in the attached gallery, so feel free to take a look!
Injustice 2 is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.
A Face For True Hellboy Fans
As you can see from Hellboy's portrait, he's pretty damn accurate to the comics, and, for that matter, not too shabby when it comes to resembling the Ron Perlman build, either. With his glowing eyes, shaved off horns and rock fist, he definitely looks like he'll be a heavy hitter in Injustice's lineup. His outfit is pretty cool as well, including his traditional coat and a cool laced shirt. Fans shouldn't have any problem getting into his character when he's released.prevnext
Take Charge With Raiden
Then there's Raiden. He's a little different from his usual representation in Mortal Kombat. Specifically, his outfit is very different, showing off more of his chest than usual, but his other staples remain intact -- including his glowing eyes, his supercharged fists, and that awesome hat which miraculously stays on his head even while he's performing his "superman" charge attack. Despite his new appearance, Raiden looks to hit just as hard as he ever has, and we have to wonder what his ultimate ability will look like.prev