Hellboy RPG Kickstarter is Live

The Kickstarter for Hellboy: The Roleplaying Game is now live. Earlier today, Mantic Games launched their Kickstarter for Hellboy: The Roleplaying Game, which uses the framework of Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition ruleset along with several new innovations made specifically for the world of the BRPD. Fans can receive a digital version of the Kickstarter for just $14, while a $126 pledge gets a print copy, a set of exclusive Hellboy dice, 25 miniatures from Hellboy: The Board Game, a special game book bag, and a GM screen.

A free "Quickstart" manual is available for free on DriveThruRPG and serves as a preview for Hellboy: The Roleplaying Game. While the basic rules are identical to that of Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition, there are a few key additions. The first is the introduction of a new "Ingenuity and Doom" system, which requires the player to roll a d10 whenever they roll a d20. On a 10, the player gains one point of Ingenuity, which can be spent both in and out of combat for positive benefits. if a player rolls a 1 on the d10, they generate a point of Doom, which causes some sort of negative consequence or advances a story's "Grand Conspiracy" that pushes the story towards a negative climax. One interesting point is that Doom is also generated when players attempt to be too cautious or thorough during the story, reflecting that otherworldly forces are moving against them.

The Hellboy RPG will also introduce new rituals and occult magic that include Exorcisms, curse reversals, or summonings. Players have to complete an Intelligence (Occult) check with the DC determined by the level of the ritual. These rituals can also generate either Doom or Ingenuity, adding some additional uncertainty to using this powerful magic.

You can check out the full Kickstarter campaign here. The campaign has already reached its initial funding goal and will remain open through September 7th. Fulfillment of goals is expected to be completed by May of next year.

