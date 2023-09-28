Hellboy: Web of Wyrd Release Date Delayed

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd was first announced back at The Game Awards in 2022. The upcoming roguelike action brawler is being developed by Upstream Arcade and was originally scheduled to launch next week on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. Today, the team announced that it is moving back the launch by two weeks so that it can "make sure everyone can play the game on everything everywhere all at once." Upstream doesn't provide any more information, but reading between the lines seems to suggest that one or more of the platforms wasn't going to be ready for the original launch. This short delay to October 18 should help alleviate those issues but does mean Hellboy: Web of Wyrd's launch will be butting up against Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in the middle of October.

What is Hellboy: Web of Wyrd?

Hi there. To make sure that everyone can play the game on everything everywhere all at once (ha!), we are pushing release by two weeks. This thing'll be ready to play on October 18th. I know, we know, and we are sorry. But also, thank you. pic.twitter.com/7TRGMcah5t — Hellboy Web of Wyrd (@HellboyTheGame) September 28, 2023

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd is trying to make players feel like they're playing inside the comic. The art style is heavily inspired by Mike Mignola's work with Hellboy and Web of Wyrd takes players on a journey to "vastly different and wholly unique adventures." Everything is still related to The Butterfly House though, so expect to see it popping up frequently as you make your way through The Wyrd dimension. When you get away from the confines of The Butterfly House, Web of Wyrd procedurally generates all the levels you'll see, which means you'll need to be prepared for just about anything to come your way.

Early trailers have shown Hellboy engaging in his usual brand of fisticuffs and gunplay. It looks like you'll need to stay on your toes as you work through the various enemies, using Hellboy's fists to deal damage as you stylishly dodge around attacks. At this point, it's not exactly clear how the roguelike elements will come into play, but it seems likely that you'll be able to unlock new skills for Hellboy.

Importantly, this will be one of actor Lance Reddick's final posthumous roles, as he's the voice of Hellboy here. The team also worked closely with Mignola when building out the game's narrative, so it should be very fun to see what they come up with and, hopefully, a great way to celebrate Reddick's storied career.

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd launches on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms on October 18.