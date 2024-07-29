Helldivers 2 Just Gave the Bots Orbital Cannons

While Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Game Studios might be taking a bit longer between new content drops, that doesn’t mean the team isn’t delivering new things to do in the hit game. Recently, the team kicked off a new Major Order, which calls on Helldivers everywhere to take on the Automatons who have some new firepower. The Bots now have Orbital Cannons and are using them to pepper Helldivers from afar. This new Major Order in Helldivers 2 is leading into the next Warbond, which drops on August 6th, but players have some work to do before it’s ready for primetime.

The new Major Order featuring Automatons with Orbital Cannons asks players to liberate two Bot-controlled planets within 12 hours of each other. Until that happens, Helldivers 2 players will have to endure extended extraction times as the Automatons continue to bombard them with shots. However, if players are able to accomplish the tough task, they’ll enjoy “shorter extraction times for the remainder of this order.” Of course, as you complete the Major Order, you’ll also get to jump into a new mission type. Players who have been trying out the new mission seem to think it’s one of the more fun ones Arrowhead has added recently.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, it’s worth mentioning again that this Major Order is likely leading into the upcoming Warbond. Arrowhead announced that the Escalation of Freedom Warbond is launching on August 6th. The developers have also said this is their “biggest update yet.” It adds new enemies, new mission objectives, and the Combat Rating 10: Super Helldive, a new difficulty level that will really test players’ abilities to take down enemies. The developers also teased in the announcement that the Automatons would be getting new gear, which is why we know this new Major Order is directly leading into the next Warbond.

Alongside all of the new content, the Escalation of Freedom Warbond includes several quality-of-life improvements, including a few changes to have grief kicking is handled. Now, players who are grief kicked will be put into a new game session where they’re the host and they have access to all of the loot from their previous session, which should alleviate many of the issues with the frustrating practice.

Helldivers 2 is available now on PlayStation 5 and PC.The new Warbond launches on August 6th.