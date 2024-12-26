Helldivers 2 Gives Players Brand New Stratagem for Free

A new stratagem has been given to all Helldivers 2 players completely for free. The stratagem in question is the StA-X3 W.A.S.P. LAUNCHER, which all players can now find in their armory. The new stratagem should make for an interesting addition to the game, as it’s capable of launching seven homing missiles at once. It will be interesting to see how players feel about the weapon once they’ve gotten to spend a little more time with it, but it looks like a lot of fun to use, and it’s hard to complain about getting a stratagem unlocked without some kind of cost attached.

“A versatile missile launcher loaded with seven lock-on homing missiles. These can either be fired from the launcher directly or as an airburst. Includes support backpack required for reloading. Produced by Stal Arms,” the armory description reads (via Helldivers Wiki).

So far, reception to the free stratagem seems largely positive. Players are still figuring out the various ways the StA-X3 W.A.S.P. LAUNCHER differs from the Spear, but it seems this Stratagem has some interesting applications. At the very least, it looks awesome in combat, and it deals out a hefty amount of damage. It would be impossible to make all fans happy, and some players have had gripes about the overall performance of the stratagem, but those complaints seem few and far between. Instead, it seems most players are just happy about getting something new to use for free. A lot of players have thanked Arrowhead for the freebie, while wishing the development team happy holidays.

Following the announcement about the free stratagem on X/Twitter, many fans took the opportunity to share their requests from the Helldivers 2 team. Some fans were hoping for some Santa-themed cosmetics, and others repeated requests for PS5 Pro support. While many games have gotten a significant performance upgrade with the newest version of the PS5 console, Helldivers 2 hasn’t just yet. It remains to be seen whether the game will get a boost in the graphics department, but it wouldn’t be surprising if it was a priority, given the game’s popularity. For now though, nothing has been announced by either PlayStation or Arrowhead Game Studios.

Helldivers 2 has been one of PlayStation’s biggest success stories of 2024. Released back in February, the game quickly found a passionate audience on PS5 and PC. For those that have yet to purchase the game, now might actually be the perfect time. PlayStation is currently holding a massive holiday sale, in which many first-party and third-party games have been discounted. Helldivers 2 is just $31.99 during the sale, down from its usual $39.99. That 20% discount is available now through January 7th at 2:59 a.m. ET, and it applies to both the PS5 and Steam versions.

