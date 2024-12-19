PlayStation Store Announces Massive Holiday Sale

The holiday season is a time when a lot of people get new video game systems. Whether you’re hoping to find a PS5 under the tree this year, or if you’ve had the console since launch day, PlayStation Store’s Holiday Sale should have plenty to get excited about. The sale is set to begin on December 20th, with some discounts lasting through January 6th, and others extending through the 17th. During that time, a plethora of games will be discounted on both PS4 and PS5, from first-party favorites like God of War Ragnarok and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, to Capcom classics like Resident Evil Village and Street Fighter 6.

While many of the games that are getting discounted have been around for a few years at this point, there are also a lot of 2024 releases on this list, some of which have only been out for a few months. Games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Sonic x Shadow Generations, Funko Fusion, and NHL 25 are all very recent, and all are getting discounts. Some of PlayStation’s biggest exclusives of 2024 are also getting featured in this sale; both Helldivers 2 and Silent Hill 2 are listed on PlayStation’s website for the sale. Notably, so is Astro Bot, the overall Game of the Year winner at The Game Awards earlier this month. For those interested in giving the game a chance after all of the praise it’s received, this could be the perfect opportunity to do so at a cheaper price.

Astro bot, one of several playstation games getting discounted

In addition to single games, the Holiday Sale also includes multi-game bundles, which should help players extend their overall savings. There’s a bundle that includes Hogwarts Legacy and Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions that’s getting a price drop. There’s also one that has Final Fantasy VII Remake and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth for anyone that missed the first two entries in the remake trilogy. Football fans might also want to look into the EA Sports MVP Bundle, which comes with the deluxe editions of Madden NFL 25 and College Football 25.

Given the sheer number of games included in this sale, it’s a safe bet that most PlayStation users won’t have any difficulty finding something that appeals to their specific interests. Unfortunately, PlayStation has not revealed the actual prices of these games just yet, so we’ll have to wait and see how significant the drops end up being. Odds are, some deals are going to be a lot better than others, but that’s par for the course for these types of sales; it’s possible some of these deals won’t be as good as we’ve seen at retailers, or during past PlayStation Store sales. Hopefully Sony has been saving the best deals for the end of 2024!

What did you think of this PlayStation Store Holiday Sale? Are you planning to buy any new games over the next few weeks? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!