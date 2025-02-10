Helldivers 2 Players Have a New Special Free Download

Helldivers 2 players on PC, PS5, and PS5 Pro have another free download to claim. Over the weekend, we relayed word of a Helldivers 2 free download that was released by developer Arrowhead Game Studios and PlayStation. This first freebie was the B-22 Model Citizen. Now, the pair have released another cosmetic freebie to once again celebrate the one-year anniversary of the PS5 and PC game.

This time, Arrowhead Game Studios and PlayStation have released the Emblem of Freedom cape, which has been given to all PC, PS5, and PS5 Pro players for free. How long the offer is available, we don’t know, but it’s been made available to all players, new and old.

“Democracy has never been managed so beautifully,” reads a post from the official Helldivers 2 X account announcing the new and second freebie. “Well done, Helldivers! In honor of your successful commemoration of the first year of the Second Galactic War (and in your service in meeting the designated respect quota), High Command has awarded you all the Emblem of Freedom cape.”

As alluded to, these freebies are to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Helldivers 2. How many free releases are in the pipeline, Arrowhead Game Studios has not said. This could be the second and final one or they could be planned for the entire week. Right now, we don’t know.

Helldivers 2 is available via the PC, PS5, and PS5 Pro. While there has been some speculation about the game coming to Xbox consoles, it has yet to be announced or even reported to be coming to Xbox consoles. The same also applies to the Nintendo Switch 2.

For more coverage on Helldivers 2 — including all of the latest Helldivers 2 news, all of the latest Helldivers 2 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Helldivers 2 speculation — click here.