Helldivers 2 Surprises Players With Freebie

Helldivers 2 players on PS5 and PC have been surprised with a new free gift. Players of the 2024 PlayStation game may have trouble currently redeeming it due to the ongoing PSN outage, however, once PSN is restored all Helldivers 2 players will find a freebie waiting for them. This isn’t the first freebie developer Arrowhead Game Studios has given Helldivers 2 players, but it is the first in a while.

While the Helldivers 2 freebie may come as a surprise to some players, it’s not actually that surprising considering today is the one-year anniversary of the game, which released on PS5 and PC back on February 8, 2024. As for the freebie itself, it is a new outfit called B-22 Model Citizen.

“To honor Your service and bravery, High Command grants all Super Destroyers a commemorative gift. Helldivers may claim it at their Armory,” writes the official Helldivers 2 X account of the new freebie. “In recognition of the Helldivers’ service, bravery, and obedient fulfillment of their duty over the past year, High Command has authorized the bequethment of a commemorative gift to all Super Destroyers. Helldivers may accept their gift with immense gratitude at their Armory.”

Alongside the freebie, the official Arrowhead Game Studios X account thanked fans for playing the game and crushing “billions of enemies.” Whether this is just colorful language for the post or actual game data, is unclear.

“Attention all Helldivers! Today marks 1 year since we first deployed to defend Super Earth,” reads the complimentary post. “Thank you for crushing billions of enemies and proving your loyalty again and again Use your extra minute of free time wisely and don’t forget your mandatory salute. For Democracy!”

Right now, it seems the free outfit is all Helldivers 2 will be doing specifically for the one-year anniversary of the game, which makes sense considering it falls on a Saturday. And it’s worked out that nothing larger was planned because PSN being down would have ruined any larger celebrations.

Helldivers 2 is available via PS5, PS5 Pro, and PC. So far, no other platforms for the popular mutliplayer game have been announced.