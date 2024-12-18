Helldivers 2 Adds New Killzone Content, But Players Aren’t Happy

Helldivers 2 has today added new cosmetics tied to PlayStation’s Killzone franchise, but the collab is being met with some pushback from players. Since launching earlier in 2024, Arrowhead Studios has continued to add new weapons and other items to Helldivers 2 at a steady pace. More often than not, this new gear has come to Helldivers 2 through Warbonds, which often contain a multitude of different items that can be unlocked. Now, rather than release this Killzone gear as a Warbond, Arrowhead has opted to go in a different route that isn’t being met with positivity.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this moment, the new Killzone content in Helldivers 2 can be purchased on PS5 and PC. Currently, the crossover has taken the form of a new Killzone-themed armor set, assault rifle, player banner, cape, and player title. Rather than all of these items being available via a Warbond, which typically retails for about $10, Arrowhead has released this Killzone content in a “Premium” capacity for the first time. As a result, all of these Killzone cosmetics are instead going for roughly $20 in total.

What’s upsetting Helldivers 2 fans about this Killzone promotion is that the content that is being sold is far less in quantity than what would be seen in a typical Warbond. Essentially, players are spending considerably more money on way fewer items. And to make this worse, Arrowhead has said that this Killzone collab will only be the first of two crossovers with Helldivers 2, with the second one set to roll out next week on December 23rd. Assuming that the price for those Killzone items is similar to what has been seen today, players would need to spend about $40 to get everything, which might only total 10 different items.

“Wait, this kinda sucks,” said Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller in response to the collab. “Warbonds cost $10 and have stuff like this, credits to buy more stuff, etc. This is being sold piecemeal. Buy everything here, and it’s about $20. There’s another [Killzone] drop coming in five days, and you assume that’s $20 as well. So you’re spending $40 and getting far less than a $10 Warbond.”

For now, Arrowhead and PlayStation haven’t responded to the grievances that Helldivers 2 players have had with this Killzone collab. Given that this is the first major crossover that Helldivers 2 has had with another franchise, it’s likely that Arrowhead and PlayStation hoped this would set the stage for more recognizable cosmetics from other IP to be added throughout 2025. Instead, if these Killzone items don’t end up selling well, the teams behind Helldivers 2 might have to reconfigure how to go about selling “premium” content.