2005 PS2 Classic Is Only $1 for a Limited Time

A 2005 PS2 and original Xbox classic is only $1 for a limited time, thanks to a new sale on Steam, where the 21-year-old action-adventure game has been discounted 90%. That said, the deal is only available for the next 72 hours, aka until January 19. After this, the PC game will revert to its normal price point of $10. Meanwhile, for those curious, the game is “Unsupported” by the Steam Deck.

The 2005 PS2 and original Xbox game in question is Quantic Dream’s sophomore effort, aka action-adventure game Fahrenheit (also known as Indigo Prophecy). For those unfamiliar with this studio, they are located in France, and are perhaps best-known for the 2018 release, which is also the studio’s latest release, Detroit: Become Human. They are also known for 2010’s Heavy Rain, which is arguably the studio’s best game to date. Before both of these games, though, it released Fahrenheit in 2005. As you would expect, a 2005 PS2 game doesn’t hold up terribly well in 2026; however, this deal is not for the original version, but rather the remaster released in 2015.

A Cult-Classic PS2 Game Cheaper Than a Candy Bar

Fahrenheit is a cult-classic and a game many forget. Not only was it made before the studio linked up with PlayStation in the form of a second-party relationship that saw the pair make three games together, but it wasn’t the biggest budget release. However, it did manage to sell over one million copies and earn a very solid 85 on Metacritic. Like the studio’s other games, in it, players impact the narrative and the ending through various in-game choices. As for the game itself, it follows the story of Lucas Kane, who is being investigated by two police detectives after committing murder while supernaturally possessed.

Never Been Cheaper Before

Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered has never been cheaper on Steam, or any other platform. And there is not much more room for it to get cheaper than $0.99. And considering it has been out for 11 years and this is the cheapest it has ever been, we don’t think it will be discounted any further. And it’s worth checking out, especially while waiting for the studio’s next game, a new Star Wars game, which is seemingly a ways off.

